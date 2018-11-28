Gauri Khan calls SRK and AbRam the cutest couple

Gauri Khan has declared husband Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam as the sweetest couple in the world. She took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable moment between the father-son duo, and captioned it as, "Can we just declare them the 'sweetest' couple in the world. #lovegoals#kissonforehead" In the photo posted by Gauri, the two are twinning their outfits. The tiny tot is kissing his doting father's forehead, while SRK is smiling peacefully as the little munchkin expresses his love for him. The two are definitely one of the cutest father-son duos in B-town and are often snapped together publically. Apart from AbRam, Gauri and SRK are also proud parents to Aryan, 21 and Suhana, 18. The actor had recently praised his wife for her debut on the list of Fortune India's 50 Most Powerful Women in business this year. He took to his Twitter to support and encourgae his wife's efforts. On the work front, the 'Dilwale' actor is gearing up for his next film titled 'Zero' which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. In the film, SRK plays the role of Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man on a lookout for a bride, while Anushka Sharma portrays the role of a scientist who has cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif is playing a superstar, Babita Kumar, battling alcoholism. Produced by Gauri Khan, 'Zero' is all set to release on December 21, this year.