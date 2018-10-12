Gaurav Kapur comes out with 'India Plays'

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor and television presenter Gaurav Kapur has announced "India Plays", a show which will bring forth real-life stories from the field of sports.

The show will go live on October 15 on YouTube channel Oaktree Sports. Earlier, the channel was called Breakfast with Champions.

"'India Plays' is a passion project for me. We complain about lack of fandom for multiple sports, but fans come when they have context. And context comes with stories," Gaurav said in a statement to IANS.

"We decided to turn the dial back and tell the stories. Stories of unsung heroes, upcoming champions and people who are doing extraordinary things in and around Indian sport," he added.

Gaurav says the team at Oaktree Sports has researched for almost 18 months to find incredible stories for the show.

"People who make no fuss, no excuses, just go out and play. And we are so excited to bring these stories in bite-sized episodes to our viewers."

It will be a weekly show, with a new episode up every Monday.

