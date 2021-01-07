Gauhati HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Akhil Gogoi In Anti-CAA Violence

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday, 7 January has rejected the bail plea of Assam activist Akhil Gogoi on his alleged involvement in anti-Citizenship Amendment protests in the state in 2019, reported NDTV. This is his second bail plea rejection. The case was being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Gogoi, the leader of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), was arrested on 12 December 2019 from Jorhat, during the height of the anti-CAA protests in the state, as a "preventive measure."

He was then handed over to the NIA and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the protests and alleged links with Maoists.

Also Read: Despite Ban, Murals of Akhil Gogoi Seen in Public Spaces in Assam

On 16 July, the Gauhati High Court had granted Gogoi bail in three cases filed against him by the Assam Police, related to the burning of a post office, circle office and a branch of United Bank of India at Chabua in Dibrugarh district during anti-CAA protests.

The passing of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act on 11 December 2019 by the Union government led to nationwide protests and communal riots. The decision to pass the law was met with lakhs of protesters taking to the streets across India to emphatically reject the CAA, calling it “divisive”, “fascist” and “unconstitutional”.

Also Read: Need Resolute, Unified Anti-CAA Movement: Akhil Gogoi From Prison

(With inputs from NDTV)

