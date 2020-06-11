GATE COAP 2020: IIT Madras declares results for round one of seat allotment, today is last date to confirm seat

GATE COAP 2020 | The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the GATE COAP round one seat allotment result.

Those who have qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and applied for the process can check the seat allotment result on official website of Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) at http://coap.iitm.ac.in/.

Candidates who want to accept the allotted seat are required to confirm by 11 June.

COAP provides a common platform for the registered candidates to make the most preferred choice for admission to an M.Techprogramme in the participating IITs or job offer from public sector units (PSU).

The information brochure of COAP mentions the tentative schedule for the upcoming rounds of counselling. The results for the second round of seat allotment will be released on 17 June and candidates will have to confirm if they are accepting the seat by 18 June. The results for third, fourth and fifth round will be declared on 24 June, 1 July and 8 July.

The registration process on the portal is still on and those who have got through GATE in 2018, 2019 or 2020 can apply on COAP.

IIT Madras has emerged as the top institute in engineering category in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) survey.

IIT-M with an overall score of 85.1 has also been adjudged best institute in the overall category. IIT-Delhi and IIT-Kharagpur have grabbed the third and fifth spot in the national overall league table. IIT-D has scored 81.33, while IIT-KGP has got 75.85. NIRF is a government ranking of higher educational institutions in India on overall performance as well as in sectoral performances.

Also See: NIRF Ranking 2020 released: IIT-Madras, IISc Bangalore, IIT-Delhi top 3 higher education institutes, check full list at nirfindia.org

QS World University Rankings 2021: Only IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IISc make it to top 200 from India; MIT retains top spot

Read more on India by Firstpost.