GATE 2022 Registration to Begin from August 30, Exam in February

Education and Careers Desk
·2-min read

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 is scheduled to be held on February 5, February 6, February 12, and February 13. This year the exam is being held by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. A new website for the exam has been launched. Interested candidates can start applying for the GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The application process for GATE 2022 will be held between August 30 and September 24.

This year two new papers namely Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) and Geomatics Engineering (GE) have been added to GATE 2022. The exam pattern remains the same. The three-hour exam will comprise of 65 questions and will be of 100 marks. GATE 2022 will be held in the computer-based test format and will include questions in numerical answer type (NAT), multiple select questions (MSQ), and multiple-choice questions (MCQ).

The question paper will be divided into two sections. The first section will be of general aptitude and will have 10 questions while the second section will include questions from the subject opted by the aspirant and will comprise 55 questions. One-third mark will be deducted for every wrong one-mark MCQ question and a two-third mark will be deducted for every wrong two-mark MCQ question. There will be no negative marking for MSQ and NAT questions.

The GATE 2022 admit card can be downloaded from January 3. The result of the exam has been scheduled for March 17, as per the official notification.

Any person who is in the third year or above in any undergraduate course or has a government-approved degree in technology, architecture, engineering, science, arts, commerce is eligible for appearing for GATE 2022. Non-science students were allowed to apply for the exam from last year onwards for GATE 2021.

GATE 2022 is being organised by IIT Kharagpur along with six other IITs including Delhi, Kanpur, Mumbai, Roorkee, Chennai and Guwahati and the Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru. The institutes conduct the exam on behalf of The Department of Higher Education, The National Coordination Board – GATE, and the Ministry of Education, the Government of India.

