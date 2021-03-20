The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay on Friday, 19 March, released the result of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021.

Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on GATE’s official website: gate.iitb.ac.in.

How to Check GATE 2021 Result

Visit the official website: gate.iitb.ac.in.

Click on the link ‘Click Here’ next to ‘GATE 2021 Results are announced’.

You will be directed to the GOAPS portal.

Log in using your enrolment ID and password.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Save it for future use.

Direct link to check GATE 2021 result.

The scores obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration.

About GATE

GATE is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Kanpur, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Delhi, Madras, and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. GATE is a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Qualifying GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to postgraduate programs of the Education Ministry and other government scholarships or assistantships.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.GATE 2021 Result Announced, Here’s How to Check It‘Expanding Military Ties’: Rajnath After Meeting US Defence Secy . Read more on Education by The Quint.