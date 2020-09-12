GATE 2021 registration process begins at gate.iitb.ac.in; IIT-B to conduct exam from 5 Feb

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has commenced the online application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on the website gate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can apply without late fee by 30 September.

The last date to submit the online application along with the late fee is 7 October.

As per the official notification, GATE 2021 exam will be conducted between 5 and 14 February. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second will start from 3 pm and end at 6 pm.

The result of the examination will be declared on the official website on 22 March 2021.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the application process started two days in advance. It was earlier scheduled to begin on 14 September.

Those appearing for the exam will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,500 per paper which will be increased to Rs 2,000 from 1 to 7 October. Females and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 750. For applying late, they will have to pay Rs 1,250.

As per a report by The Times of India, applicants can change category, paper and exam city with an additional fee by 13 November.

It will be a computer-based test (CBT). Candidates will get a composite time of three hours to answer the paper. The scores of GATE 2020 will be valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

In order to apply, candidates must have a graduation degree in engineering or technology or a master's degree in any relevant science subject.

Candidates with backlogs in any subjects in the qualifying exam will have to upload a copy of the final year marksheet.

The GATE 2021 will have objective type questions. There are likely to be multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

Here are the steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website - gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Opt for the link that reads, GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)

Step 3: Click on 'New User' and enter details to register.

Step 4: Sign-in using your registered ID and fill up the application form

Step 5: Upload documents, images and signature

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Here's the direct link to apply: https://appsgate.iitb.ac.in/register.html

GATE is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Also See: IIT Bombay begins registration process for UCEED 2021 on uceedapp.iitb.ac.in; exam to be held on 17 January

IIT JAM 2021: Registration for PG courses in IITs and IISc Bangalore to begin from tomorrow at jam.iisc.ac.in

IIT students, alumni launch portal to help JEE, NEET candidates in need of transport facilities

Read more on India by Firstpost.