GATE 2021: Last date to register with late fee ends today, apply at gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE 2021 | Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 registration with late fee will close on Monday (12 October). Candidates who want to appear for the aptitude test can enroll themselves on the official website gate.iitb.ac.in and also at GOAPS portal at appsgate.iitb.ac.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, the possibility for any further extension in the last date of GATE 2021 online registration is less. To register, candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500 in addition to the payable application fees.

The GATE 2021 online application process began on 14 September.

The GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal will be reopened for registered candidates from 28 October to 13 November to change category/ city/ exam paper.

Applicants will be required to pay extra Rs 500 for category and paper change.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct GATE 2021 between 5 and 14 February, 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts. The result will be announced on 22 March.

For each paper, candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1,500. The fee for females and reserved category candidates is Rs 750.

The examination will be a computer-based test (CBT) and students will get three hours to write the paper. The score of GATE 2021 will be valid for three years from the date of declaration of the results.

Pattern for GATE 2021:

The entrance exam will have objective type questions. The question paper of the aptitude is likely to have multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

Steps to register online for GATE 2021:

Step 1: On GATE 2021 official website - gate.iitb.ac.in, opt for the link that reads, "GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)"

Step 2: Click on 'New User' and enter the details sought to register.

Step 3: use your registered ID to sign-in and complete the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents, images and signature

Step 5: Pay the required application fee and late fee.

Here's the direct link to apply: https://appsgate.iitb.ac.in/register.html

GATE is a national examination that is being conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

