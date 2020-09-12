GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Begins Application Process at appsgate.iitb.ac.in, Here Are Steps to Get Registered

New Delhi, September 12: The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT- Bombay) on Friday began the online registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE- 2021). The registration process for Gate 2021 was supposed to be for September 14, but IIT-Bombay opened the registration window for the online registration process for GATE 2021 on Friday.

All the eligible candidates can register for GATE 2021 online at the GOAPS portal at appsgate.iitb.ac.in. The last deadline to register, while the applications for online registration with late fee will be accepted till October 7. The exams will take place on February 5,6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 in 2021 in two sessions -- forenoon and afternoon. The results are scheduled to arrive on March 22, 2021. IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Begins For Foreign Nationals At Official Website - jeeadv.ac.in; Know More Details Here.

Here are steps to register for GATE 2021:

1) Visit the official website of IIT- Bombay gate.iitb.ac.in

2) Click on the link -- "GATE Online Application Portal is live. Click here to Apply".

3) Click on 'register here’ at the end of the new web page.

4) Fill the details.

5) Sign-in using your registration id.

6) Fill in the Online Application Form.

7) Note down Registration No./Application No.

8) Upload scanned images of your latest photograph and signatures.

9) Pay the application fee of Rs 1500. However, the reserved category along with female candidates needs to pay Rs 750. Postdeadline the amount will be Rs 2000 and Rs 1250 respectively.

Documents needed for GATE 2021 application form:

1) 1. Personal information: name, date of birth, mobile no, parent’s name, parent’s mobile no, etc.

2. Address for communication, including pin code

3. Eligibility degree details

4. College name and address with PIN code

5. GATE paper (subject)

6. Choice of GATE examination cities

7. Scanned copy of reservation certificate (if applied)

8. Scanned copy disability certificate (if applied)

9. Scanned photograph and signatures

10. Scanned copy of degrees.

It is to be known that GATE is a national examination conducted jointly by IISc Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE under Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. The seven IITs are at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee.