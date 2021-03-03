GATE 2021 Answer Key Challenge Window Opens, Results on 22 March

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will close the window to challenge answer key of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 exam on Thursday, 4 March. Result of GATE 2021 will be declared on 22 March.

Candidates who appeared for the same and have any doubt regarding the answer key can challenge it at GATE’s official website – https://gate.iitb.ac.in/

The official statement reads, “Candidates can challenge the answer keys with detailed description and proof by paying 500 per question on the GOAPS portal using their own login credentials like previous years. Please note that the question number and answer key/range to be mentioned in the challenge portal of GOAPS MUST be of the published ones given here and NOT that of the response sheet of the candidate.”

How to Challenge GATE 2021 Answer Key

Visit GATE’s official website – https://gate.iitb.ac.in/

Click on the link ‘To Challenge/Contest the Questions/Answer Keys of GATE 2021 Click Here’

You will be redirected to a new page

Login using your enrollment ID and password

Select the question and attach the documents supporting your challenge

Pay the fee and click submit.

About GATE

GATE is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Kanpur, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Delhi, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. GATE is a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Qualifying GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to postgraduate programs of the Education Ministry and other government scholarships or assistantships.

