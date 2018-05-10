Gary Kirsten says Virat Kohli's has every chance to lift World Cup

Former Indian coach Gary Kirsten on Thursday said India under the leadership of Virat Kohli have every chance of doing well and lifting one-day cricket's most coveted trophy next year. Gary Kirsten, who coached India to their 2011 World Cup triumph, said luck would play a factor in the tournament as all teams are equally good. Kirsten, who is currently in New Delhi, interacted with kids about the nitty-gritty of the sport. He also stressed upon the importance of fitness and being physically fit could go a long way in ensuring success in the game.