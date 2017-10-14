Gartner names Adobe leader in digital marketing analytics

San Francisco, Oct 14 (IANS) Adobe Systems Incorporated has been named a leader in Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics" research report for the third year in a row, the company announced on Saturday.

Of the 12 vendors evaluated, Adobe was among the top three named for their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

The evaluation criteria for ability to execute include product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience and operations.

"With close to two-thirds of the Fortune 100 leveraging Adobe Analytics Cloud for customer intelligence, Adobe provides in-depth behavioural pathing and powerful segmentation with a user-friendly and fully-flexible set of tools," said Bill Ingram, Vice President, Adobe Analytics Cloud, in a statement.

Adobe Analytics Cloud is a part of Adobe Experience Cloud that helps clients manage more than 150 trillion data transactions annually.

It is used by more than 140,000 marketers and data analysts globally to better understand their businesses.

India is one of the fastest growing regions for Adobe across APAC with Idea Cellular, HDFC Bank, SpiceJet Airlines, Flipkart, Asian Paints, IDFC Bank, among others being its customers.

