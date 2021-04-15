Garo Hills Autonomous District Council Election Results 2021: Congress Emerges As Single-Largest Party With 12 Seats in GHADC Polls; NPP Bags 11

Shillong, April 15: The counting of votes of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) in Meghalaya took place today. The Congress improved its tally as compared to previous elections won 12 seats out of 29 in the GHADC polls. In 2015, the grand old party had won only seven seats. In 2021, the National People's Party bagged 11 seats. However, no party won the majority in the GHADC.

The seats won by the Congress are - Williamnagar, Boldamgre, Betasing, Amongpara, Kharkutta, Rongrong, Kharkutta, Samandagre, Dengnakpara, Shyamnagar, Batabari and Balachanda. Meanwhile, the NPP candidates remained victorious in Nogorpara, Siju, Gasuapara, Silkigre, Babelapara, Naguapara, Raksamgre, Jengjal, Asanang, Bolsong and Darugre. Nearly 70 Percent Voter Turnout Recorded in Meghalaya's District Council Elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remained victorious in two seats - Tura and Barengapara. BJP candidate Pramod Koch won the Barengapara, while the Tura seat was won by Bernard Marak. The Garo National Council (GNC) bagged only on the Rongrikimgre seat. Meanwhile, independent candidates remained victorious on three seats. Meghalaya Cabinet Approves GHADC Elections on April 9.

Here Is The Final List of Candidates:

CONSTITUENCY WINNER Barengapara (Dalu) Pramod Koch (BJP) Babelapara Rakesh A Sangma (NPP) Amongpara Nehru D Sangma (INC) Tura Bernard N Marak (BJP) Dengnakpara Sadhia Rani (INC) Rochonpara Arbinestone Marak (IND) Asanang Anseng Sangma (NPP) Balachanda Agassi R Marak (INC) Batabari Ashahel D Shira (INC) Shyamnagar Habibuz Zaman (INC) Raksamgre Benedick R Marak (NPP) Naguapara Dhormonath Ch Sangma (NPP) Jengjal Grahambell A Sangma (NPP) Boldamgre Stevie M Marak (INC) Nogorpara Linelar K Sangma (NPP) Zikzak Aktar Ali (IND) Betasing Sonjoy Koch (INC) Samandagre Lahitson M Sangma (INC) Darugre Henen R sangma (NPP) Williamnagar Alphonous R Marak (INC) Rongrong Rinaldo K Sangma (INC) Bolsong Crozier G Momin (NPP) Damas Ferdinand Shira (INC) Kharkutta Cherak W Momin (INC) Siju Albinus R Marak (NPP) Wagesik Natual R Marak (IND) Silkegre Sengbath R Marak (NPP) Rongrikkimgre Nikman Ch Marak (GNC) Gasuapara Sengchim N Sangma (NPP)

There were a total of 182 candidates in the fray. The Congress and the NPP fielded their candidates on all 29 seats. Meanwhile, 20 BJP candidates contested the polls. The United Democratic Front failed to open its account. The polls were held on April 12.