Garcia quits as Saint-Etienne head coach

Paris, Nov 16 (IANS) Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne have severed their collaboration with head coach Oscar Garcia, the club announced, just five months after the Spaniard took over the position.

"Oscar Garcia has expressed his wish to leave Saint-Etienne. Both sides have reached an agreement to end their collaboration," the club said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

Garcia, 44, signed a two-year contract with 10-time top flight league winner Saint-Etienne on June 15.

He replaced Christophe Galtier, who spent seven-and-a-half-years with the team.

Garcia led Saint-Etienne to a strong start of the season before the current sixth-ranked team just nailed one win from their past seven matches.

Saint-Etienne said the contracts of assistant coaches Ruben Martinez, Enrique Sanz and Antonio Puche were also terminated.

--IANS

sam/mr