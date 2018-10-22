Garba dance adds flavour to Gujarat's Navratri celebrations

Since ages, festivals of India have served as expressions of communal coexistence and harmony espoused across 1.3 billion citizens of India. The recently concluded, Hindu fest Navratri was one such celebration of religious harmony that attracted people from across the faiths to indulge in the festivity. Garba, a folk dance quintessential to the celebrations of Navratri is widely popular in Gujarat. Men, donning traditional attire 'Kediya' and women in their 'Chaniya Choli' came together to perform Garba adding liveliness to the festival. Garba dancers and musicians cutting across all the religious lines gave their best performances enthralling the public in Gujarat.