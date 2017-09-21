In the garb of human rights, shouldn't call illegal immigrants refugees: Rajnath Singh on Rohingyas

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that criticism against the government for deporting the Rohingya living in the country was uncalled for as the Myanmar government was willing to take them back. Myanmar Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi had said that the country will allow the Rohingya to return after a verification process. Singh said the Rohingya are not refugees, nor have they taken asylum. They are illegal immigrants. He also said that India would not violate any international law by deporting the Rohingya as it was not a signatory to the UN Refugees Convention 1951.