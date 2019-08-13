Gap that exists in CBI is qualitative and quantitative, says CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Delivering the 18th edition of the DP Kohli memorial lecture, organised after a gap of two years in Delhi on Tuesday, the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said, "Gap that exists in CBI is qualitative and quantitative. Such gaps exist not only on operational end but also on command side with 15% posts in executive ranks, 28% in law officers and above 50% in technical officers lying vacant." "Efforts must be made to delink crucial aspects of CBI from the overall administrative control of the government. CBI should be given statutory status through a legislation equivalent to that provided to the Comptroller and Auditor General," he added.