'Gaon - The Village No More' to release on October 26

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) "Gaon-The Village No More" will release on October 26, director Gautam Singh has announced.

The film is inspired by the true story of Singh's own village in Jharkhand, India.

"This film is inspired by the true story of my village in Jharkhand, India. Once in this remote and isolated community, villagers coexisted like members of a large extended family where they maintained a unique way of life - mellow and harmonious, celebratory and united," Singh said in a statement.

"This film is an attempt to pack 200 years of India's history into two hours of cinema. Herein, the Village called Bharatgaon, is itself the protagonist whose character unrecognisably transforms given events transpiring around and in it.

"Bharatgaon and lead male character Bharat serve as metaphors for the state of India, though representing diametrically opposed interpretations while simultaneously residing within one nation - competing, confronting, and falling for each other. This film is the outcome of those encounters," he added.

"Gaon..." features Gopal K Singh as Vaidji, Neha Mahajan as Sango, Rohit Pathak as Mangla, Shadab Kamal as Bharat and Omkar Das Manikpuri as Sambhu.

--IANS

nv/rb/bg