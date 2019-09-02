GaneshChaturthi2019 : Shilpa Shetty brings Lord Ganesha home

The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across India today. The widely-celebrated festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi and it marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Maharashtra among all the Indian states celebrates the festival in an elaborate manner. The 10-day long festivity is known as Ganesh Utsav. Now, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted at Chinchpokli. She was there to get the idol of Bappa for the Ganapati festival 2019. She was seen in comfy ethnics while she held bappa in her hands.