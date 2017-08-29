Ganesha Fair in Moradabad invites people of different religious faiths

Chandausi, situated in the Moradabad city of northern Uttar Pradesh state, is known for amity between people of different religions. A perfect example of this ethos can be seen during Ganesha Chaturthi when the 20 day long Ganesha fair is organised in the city. The Ganesha temple is decked up with lights and number of musical and dance performances takes place. The fair is being organised for the last 56 years and has become an example of communal harmony by drawing people of different religious faiths. Ganesha Chaturthi is primarily a Maharashtrian festival and a toned-down affair in north India; but Chandausi is perhaps the only town in Uttar Pradesh where lakhs of devotees irrespective of caste and religion, participate in the all-night procession of Ganesha. The credit for making this festival a mammoth affair rests solely on Kishore, whose devotion for the deity has as interesting story behind. Even preparations for the fair are taken care of by people from different faiths in an effort to make the fair a success, and spread the message of brotherhood. Thus, the Ganesha fair is yet another example of the spirit of tolerance and acceptances of differences in the country, which has helped in the evolution of a composite culture.