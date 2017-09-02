Ganesh Chaturthi: People flock to see Ganpati made of 500-kg spare auto parts

Like every year several unique sculptures of Lord Ganesha built on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India's popular car makers Ford celebrated the festival with a unique installation of Lord Ganesha made of auto spare parts. The Ganesh Idol was unveiled by General Manager, Sales of Ford India, Saurabh Makhija. The basic idea of creating unique Ganesh Idol is aimed to highlight the importance of using genuine spare. The six-feet tall Ganesh idol has been made from over 500 kg of car parts like disk brakes, fenders and clutch plates.