Ganesh Chaturthi: Pandal in Surat inspires people to engage in physical activities
A pandal in Surat's Adajan area has a theme showing how humans are stuck in their phones sitting at one place which is harmful both physically and mentally. Not only this, but the pandal is also decorated with the shining stars of our country, who have won medals in different games and are the pride of India. With the help of this theme, organiser wanted to promote games which involve physical activities among people.