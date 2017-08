On the auspicious ten-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, special milk offerings and prayers were performed to Lord Ganesha at Danuskodi Vinayagar Temple in Rameswaram. The festival is celebrated all over India with a lot of enthusiasm. Ganesh Chaturthi is observed by bringing Lord Ganesha's idol at home for a period of 10 days and later it is immersed in the river.