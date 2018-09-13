Ganesh Chaturthi: Devotees flock to Lalbaugcha Raja to get glimpse of biggest lord Ganesha idol

Devotees in large numbers flocked to temples to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today. Several people arrived at Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers and witness famous and biggest lord Ganesha idol. Lalbaugcha Raja is celebrating 85th Ganeshotsav this year. Visual effects have been added behind the 15-feet-tall idol. 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated across India with full fervour.