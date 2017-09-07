Ganemat shines at shotgun World Championship

Moscow, Sep 7 (IANS) Ganemat Shekhon was the best placed Indian in the qualifying rounds of the junior women's skeet at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship (Shotgun) at the Fox Lodge Shooting Range here on Thursday.

Ganemat shot rounds of 23 and 22 to be placed eighth with 45 hits out of 50. On Friday, one more qualifying round will be followed by the final.

Areeba Khan was 25th in the same event with 38 while Simranpreeet Kaur shot 34 to be at the 33rd spot.

In the men's skeet, all three Indians -- Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Sheeraz Sheikh -- were still in contention with two more days of qualifying to go.

The 112 odd shooters were still very closely bunched after two rounds of 25 targets each and still have three rounds to go before the final on Saturday. Federico Gil of Argentina was the only one who shot a perfect 50.

Angad started with a perfect 25 and followed up with a 22 to lie joint 42nd with 47 points along with 16 others. Both Mairaj and Sheeraz shot 45.

In women's skeet, Rashmee Rathore shot 40 out of 50 to be 55th while Saniya Sheikh and Maheshwari Chauhan shot 39 each. The women's skeet finals are scheduled for Friday after one more qualifying round.

There was intense competition in the junior men's skeet as well but none of the 56 shooters could shoot a perfect score. India's Hamza Sheikh shot 46 out of 50 to be at the 25th spot while Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Arjun Singh Mann shot 45 each.

India are at the fourth position in the standings with one gold and two silver medals.

--IANS

ajb/vt