Gandhi's missing in action over priest burning incident; Left claims radical Islamic threat | Top headlines

Here are the top headlines of the hour:

1.An 18-year-old was beaten to death in the National capital by 5 people, including three juveniles. The boy was in a relationship with a girl and was beaten up by her brother. Why is the Shaheen lobby or the intolerance lobby silent now?

2. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat blunts the Islamophobic narrative, takes on PM Modi's critics. He further adds that Muslims in India are the most content.

3..A 50-year-old priest was burned to death and the incident took place in Ashok Gehlot's Congress-ruled Rajasthan. The temple priest was targeted by six people. 50-year-old Babu Lal Vaishnav has gifted the part of the temple for his services but the land mafia in the area tried to take it over. There is a possibility that the local police were hand in gloves with the local goons. Many BJP leaders have slammed the Congress party for handling the case. The police have come up with the suicide angle now

4.Trouble mounts for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan as his close aide M. Sivasankar was grilled by customs for 11 hours in Kerala gold smuggling case, confesses CM was aware.