Gandhi's journals: How the Mahatma shaped a nation's ideas through Young India, Navjivan and Harijan

The Class 10 CBSE history textbook has an interesting chapter titled 'Print Culture and the Modern World'. Among the interesting examples it cites as proof of how print influenced the course of world events has to do with Martin Luther's critique of church malpractices in 1517. It emphasises how Luther posted a printed copy of his document, the much-studied 'Ninety-Five Theses' on the church door and by doing so, sparked off a flurry of events which ultimately resulted in the division of the church and the birth of the Protestant sect. In another section in the same chapter, French writer Louise-Sebastien Mercier's quote, 'Tremble, therefore, tyrants of the world! Tremble before the virtual writer!' is cited as further evidence of the print medium's ability to bring powerful individuals to heel.

To stress on the power of the press is a clichÃ©d thing to do. But that clichÃ© was created by political leaders like Gandhi who used the press to bring about change.

It is unlikely that Gandhi had heard too much about Luther and his printed pamphlet or about Mercier's pithy celebration of the power of the press when he arrived in England in 1888. While he had certainly read printed books in Gujarat, by his own admission, it was only in England that he first read a newspaper. The Daily News, the Daily Telegraph and the Pall Mall Gazette were among the newspapers he began to read.

Gandhi's early trysts with the printed word

In February 1891, Gandhi contributed an article entitled 'Indian Vegetarian' to the journal of the London Vegetarian Society, the Vegetarian. The article was a kind of rounding-up of the food habits of vegetarians throughout India and also sought to dispel the myth that all Indians were vegetarian. A few more articles followed in the next couple of years.

Upon moving to South Africa and becoming involved in the struggle for the rights of Indians in the country, Gandhi became something of a go-to person for all matters concerning Indians in South Africa. His views were sought by several newspapers from the home country and for a time, he also served as the South African correspondent for Dadabhai Naoroji's Indian that was being published from England at the time. During the Second Anglo-Boer War (1899-1902), he wrote accounts of his involvement in the Ambulance Corps for the Times of India.

All this involvement with the print medium stood him in good stead when in June 1903, Gandhi with the help of other Indians in South Africa began the weekly Indian Opinion. The journal's name was suggestive of its focus and that it chose to publish in Gujarati, Hindi and Tamil besides English even more so. In its inaugural issue, he wrote: "... the Indian community in South Africa is a recognised factor in the body politic, and a newspaper, voicing its feelings, and specially devoted to its cause, would hardly be considered out of place; indeed, we think, it would supply a long felt want.' As the editor, Gandhi's influence on the journal's tone and tenor was huge and over the next decade, the publication, despite its creaky infrastructure " its press frequently broke down " did much to serve as the voice of the Indian community and relay its views to the powers-that-be.

Young India and Navjivan

In 1919, amidst the nationwide disillusionment that instead of 'Home Rule', something that the British had vaguely promised the Indians in exchange for support in World War I, the British government had foisted the draconian Rowlatt Act on the Indian public, two young associates of Gandhi " Umar Sobani and Shankarlal Banker " offered him the editorship of Young India. In his own words, Gandhi was "anxious to expound the inner meaning of Satyagraha to the public, and also hoped that through this effort I should at least be able to do justice to the Punjab situation. For behind all I wrote, there was potential Satyagraha, and the Government knew as much. I therefore readily accepted the suggestion made by these friends."

Gandhi's words are a clear pointer to how he was planning to use the journal. He used it to devastating effect in the years that followed by expounding on a wide range of issues and thereby creating the momentum for a nationwide climate of dissent against the British. This translated to widespread support for the Non-Cooperation Movement of 1921-22.

Story continues