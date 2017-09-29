Gandhi March in The Hague to conclude with excerpt of 'Satyagraha' opera

The Hague, Sep 29 (IANS) The Gandhi March here on Sunday is to conclude with an excerpt of an opera titled 'Satyagraha inspired by Mahatma Gandhis philosophy of non-violent resistance.

The March and the performance are a part of a 'Follow the Mahatma' campaign launched by organisations, institutions and individuals advocating non-violence in the Netherlands along with the Indian community and the Embassy of India, says an embassy press release.

The excerpt will be performed by the Korzo Theatre and Kwekers in de Kunst at the Grote Kerk in The Hague on October 1 from 2pm. The opera 'Satyagraha' is composed by renowned American composer Philip Glass and forms a part of his 'Portrait Trilogy' of operas about men who changed the world. The opera was commissioned by the City of Rotterdam, Netherlands in 1980 and has been staged in many parts of the world.

A bicycle personally used by Mahatma Gandhi will be also displayed at the Grote Kerk when the excerpt will be performed. Following the performance of the excerpt, a new book in Dutch titled "Gandhi -An illustrated biography" published by Lannoo of Belgium and authored by Indian author Pramod Kapoor will be released at the Grote Kerk.

October 2 is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and has been declared by the UN General Assembly as the International Day of Non-Violence. Ambassador of India to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony, Deputy Mayors of The Hague Rabin Baldewsingh and Karsten Klein, Ambassador of the United Kingdom Peter Wilson CMG and the Ambassador of the South Africa Bruce Vusi Koloane will take part in the activities which are part of the 'Follow the Mahatma' campaign.

--IANS

