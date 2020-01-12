Gandhi ji believed India should give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pak: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Belur Math once again "assured" that Citizenship Act is not to revoke anyone's citizenship, adding that Mahatma Gandhi, too, believed India should give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan. "I repeat again, Citizenship act is not to revoke anyone's citizenship, but it is to give citizenship. After independence, Mahatma Gandhi ji and other big leaders of the time all believed that India should give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan," said PM Modi.