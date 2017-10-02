Gandhi Jayanti: Varun, Anushka salute 'Father of the Nation' in this video of 'Sui Dhaaga'

On the occasion 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma paid tribute to 'Father of the Nation' in a special video of their upcoming film 'Sui Dhaaga- Made in India'. The 'Judwaa 2' actor on Monday posted a video on his Instagram, wherein he and Anushka are seen saluting Mahatma Gandhi and everyone who supports 'Make in India' campaign. He captioned the video, "ASLI #MADEININDIA Baapu ko #suidhaaga ka salaam @anushkasharma. Sui dhaaga 2018 #gandhijayanti." In the video, both the actors are seen talking about Mahatma Gandhi and his movement of 'Swadeshi Apnao'. Host of Bollywood celebrities, including Kamal Haasan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Sophie Choudry, singer Shreya Ghoshal, and Mika Singh took to social media to pay tribute to Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary. On a related note, Varun and Anushka are joining hands for the first time in Yash Raj Films produced 'Sui Dhaaga - Made in India'. The film will hit theaters on Gandhi Jayanti 2018.