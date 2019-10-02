Gandhi Jayanti: Residents participate in massive clean-up drive at Mumbai's Versova beach

A clean-up drive was conducted at Versova beach in Mumbai. The drive was held on the occasion of 150th birth of anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Around 4,000 people took part in the cleanliness drive with great enthusiasm. Afroz Shah, renowned environmental activist said, "Gandhi ji's dream of a clean India must be fulfilled, it must be done every week. We must follow his philosophy every day. Desh se pyaar karo aur pyaar isi tarah jatao, Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra that's love too, vo bhi boliye aur ye bhi kariye."