Gandhi Jayanti: Manmohan Singh, LK Advani pay floral tribute to 'Bapu' at Raj Ghat

The former prime minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in the national capital on October 02. They paid him tribute on the occasion of Bapu's 150th birth anniversary. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani also paid floral tribute to 'Bapu' at Raj Ghat. Fondly remembered as the 'Father of the Nation', Mahatma Gandhi is known to have inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the globe. Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on October 2 is celebrated worldwide as the 'International Day of Non-violence'. People across nation will celebrate birth anniversary of 'Bapu' today.