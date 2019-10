On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, State Bank of India conducted a massive cleanliness drive at Dadar beach in Mumbai. The drive was held under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign. Hundreds of residents and employees of SBI took part in the cleanliness drive. 'Swachhata Hi Seva' is a jan andolan for Swachhata that focuses on Plastic Waste Management.