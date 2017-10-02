Gandhi Jayanti celebrated in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 2 (IANS) West Bengal on Monday joined the rest of India in celebrating the 148th birth anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi through various programmes organised by the state government, political parties and civic bodies.

The main programme was held at Gandhi Ghat in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, where Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi paid floral tribute at the martyrs' column amid the rendering of the Ramdhun.

Women took part in spinning yarn, all faith prayer services were held and school students read excerpts from Gandhi's writings.

The programme concluded with Gandhi's favourite bhajans like "Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram" and "Vaishnava Jana To".

State Information Technology Minister Bratya Basu and Chief Secretary Malay Dey were also present.

Tripathi also offered flowers at Gandhi's statue in the city hub Maidan area. State Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee accompanied the Governor.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on social media. "Homage to the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary," Banerjee tweeted.

Several programmes and lectures were organised in the city in memory of 'Bapu'.

The state Congress committee celebrated the birth anniversary at all its major party offices in the city and districts and organised lectures on Gandhi's philosophy and political ideology.

Various municipal bodies also celebrated the occasion.

--IANS

mgr/ssp/him/bg/vd