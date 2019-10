Air India paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary by painting a sketch of him on the tail of an Airbus A320 aircraft. Air India has also started 'Safai Abhiyaan' in the organization. Chairman and managing director of Air India, Ashwani Lohani said, "Today we have drawn a sketch on an aircraft, so that people remember Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts, he was not just a human being he is a thought."