Gamers ‘Mortal’, ‘Scout’ & More React to PUBG Mobile Ban in India

Following the ban on PUBG Mobile, professional gamers – who used to stream the game on YouTube and other streaming platforms – are urging fans not to worry and move on to other games for entertainment.

The Indian gaming community is mostly in support of the ban, despite the fact that most of these streamers garnered millions of subscribers on YouTube by streaming PUBG Mobile content.

PUBG Mobile sensations on YouTube, like ‘Dynamo’, ‘Scout’ and ‘Mortal’ (gaming aliases) have now reacted to the ban.

‘Safety of Country Above Everything’

YouTube content creator ‘Mortal’ has more than 6.08 million subscribers on YouTube and streams mostly PUBG Mobile content on his channel.

He also participates in numerous PUBG Mobile tournaments across India. He believes now everything (PUBG Mobile tournaments) will be put on hold.

"“Most of the gaming tournaments will be on hold now. I spoke with my teammates and now it’s all about us staying together. We support this decision and believe it has been well thought out. Safety of the country is above everything.”" - Mortal, YouTube Content Creator/Gamer

‘Scout’, another YouTube content who has 2.07 million subscribers on YouTube, says that “it’s big news but we need to move on.”

“The decision has been taken for the safety of the country and we (gaming community) respect the decision,” says Scout.

Most of the gamers also believe that there will always be substitutes to fill the void left by PUBG and that is something that the gaming community ‘can find comfort in.’

‘Shreeman Legend Live’ on YouTube, who is another content creator, streams PUBG Mobile live and hosts interactive sessions with his subscribers. The Quint got the opportunity to speak with Shreeman Legend Live, when the lockdown was announced. You can see the full chat here.

"“I am not disappointed. It’s the government’s decision and is in the best interests of the country and we support it. If our private data is going to servers in China, then the government is right in banning the game.”" - Shreeman Legend Live, YouTube Content Creator/Gamer

Here are some more reactions from YouTube streamers, including comedian Tanmay Bhatt, Zakir Khan and ‘Ghatak Gaming’.

The overall consensus among Indian gamers is that they support the ban on PUBG Mobile as they also believe that national security should be a priority. Most say they will continue streaming but will move on to other games, like Call of Duty: Mobile among others.

But this decision will affect the esports industry in India, which will now have to re-route strategies in a way that doesn’t involve PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile has more than 50 million downloads in India and caters to almost 30 million daily active users. It is one of the biggest online multiplayer mobile games globally.

