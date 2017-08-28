Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale was LIT: Top 5 Spoilers from The Dragon and The Wolf That Left Us Awestruck

Another season of Game of Thrones has come to an end. The finale of Game of Thrones Season 7 has aired and is leaving us gasping for breath. From the terrifying view of the White Walker Dragon to the much-awaited incest between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, the longest episode of GoT had it all and much more. The name Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 7 was revealed as The Dragon and the Wolf and gave us hints at the plot. But the actual finale had far too many twists and turns and finally brought the Starks together in the most impactful way possible. Arya Stark ruthlessly avenged Littlefinger for backstabbing Ned Stark, and Jon Snow’s name was finally revealed to Sam and Bran! To say that Game of Thrones Season 7 finale was a wholesome episode that gave us everything we hoped for would still be an understatement.

Game of Thrones TV Series had been setting the tone for revealing Jon Snow’s parentage and his right to the iron throne from the end of Season 6 and the finale finally revealed that Jon Snow is, in fact, Aegon Targaryen, the legitimate son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. The real name of Jon Snow was finally revealed in the finale, and this huge Targaryen connection was followed by the much awaited intimate scenes between Daenerys and Jon (can we keep calling him Jon)! As we still try to take in everything that has happened in the season finale, here are the top 5 spoilers from Game of Thrones 7 Season Finale!

1. Jon Snow is the legitimate heir of Iron Throne!

jon snow is aegon targaryen heir to the irone throne i am so happy i omg #GameofThronesFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7wWB4QcW8T — tiffany testa (@tiffanytestaa_) August 28, 2017

Jon Snow has been known and loved as the bastard of the Starks. Even as Got 6 finale hinted at Jon being born to Lynna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, we continued to believe that he was a bastard. However, earlier in Season 7, Gill made a small hint that suggested that Jon was a legitimate child as Rhaegar Targaryen had filed for an annulment with his first wife. The finale finally puts the news out in the open that Jon Snow is the legitimate child of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lynna Stark who were legally married and Jon was named Aegon Targaryen. This confirmed the long running fan theories of L + R = J and that Daenerys is actually Jon aka Aegon’s aunt.

2. The Incest has happened

Jon Snow when he finds out he’s half Targaryen and had sex with his aunt #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Aqrv7Ungxf — milla (@theIostcityofz) August 28, 2017





Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow finally did it on a boat. After the emotional rollercoaster that was Episode 6, The Dragon and the Wolf saw Daenerys and Jon finally obliging to the fans request and unknowingly indulging in some incest. There was a lot of Jon Snow’s (Kit Harrington)butt, and the scene was enjoyed by GoT fans all over. The fact that the showmakers followed the revelation of Jon’s true name and linage with the intimate sex scene between the two and the fact that fans enjoyed this scene all the more shows the long way that we GoT fans have come from the first season! It happened, it was beautiful, and the theories of Jon and Daenerys’ future after knowing that Jon is actually a Targaryen has everyone at the edge of their seat. While Daenerys has always shown her love and need to be on the iron throne, Jon has never been interested in it, and we hope that this leads to a mutual understanding followed by a happily ever after(which is highly unlikely)!

3. Arya Stark Finally Kills Littlefinger





It has happened! The man who betrayed Ned Stark finally met his end as Arya Freaking Stark once again struck with her needle and brutally killed her uncle. The whole Sansa – Littlefinger – Arya story had people worried especially as a GoT director revealed that one of the two may die at the end of season 7. But we fans hoped that Arya survises this season, the sisters came together and made sure that Littlefinger paid for his betrayal! The whole scene was extremely intimidating, and once again we all fell in love with the beauty that is Arya Stark!

Read More