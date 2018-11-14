'Game of Thrones' returns in April 2019

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (IANS) The final season of fantasy series "Game of Thrones" will arrive in April next year.

The news was announced in a promotional video released by HBO on Tuesday, which teased that all of the conflict fans have seen in the show thus far has all been building to this final confrontation with the White Walkers, reports variety.com.

Though no specific date in April is offered in the video, it gives fans their first indication of when they can expect the highly-anticipated eighth and final season of the show that has become a global phenomenon.

"Game of Thrones", which brings the story from George R.R. Martin's novels about the quest to claim the Iron Throne alive, is known for the twists and turns, ruthless killing scenes, unexpected deaths all wrapped up with emotion and drama. The show is aired in India on Star World.

The show brought actors like Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Iwan Rheon into spotlight, making them global stars.

Although the flagship series is ending, HBO has multiple projects set in the "Game of Thrones" universe currently in development.

