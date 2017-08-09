Game over! Jose Mourinho rules out Gareth Bale to Manchester United transfer

It is a no-go as far as Gareth Bale is concerned, with Jose Mourinho ruling out a transfer for the Real Madrid superstar.

Manchester United were thought to be the frontrunners for the signature of the Welshman, but after Bale featured in the starting XI for Real Madrid in their UEFA Super Cup victory on Tuesday, Mourinho believes a move is now not possible.

At the height of the Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer rumours, it looked like the La Liga champions would sell one of their main men in order to make a place for the young Frenchman, with Bale looking like the one who will have to leave.

As a result, a number of clubs, including United and Chelsea were thought to be readying bids, with Bale expected to return to the English Premier League.

That feeling only heightened on the day before the Super Cup match when Mourinho said he was ready to fight for the signature of Bale, if he were to be made available for sale by Real Madrid.

However, after the 28-year-old featured in the starting lineup on Tuesday, the Manchester United manager admitted Bale looks like staying at the Bernabeu this season.

"I think so (the chase for Bale is over), I think clearly the club want him, the manager wants him and he wants the club, so for me, game over, even before it started, but game over clearly because I think now everybody knows that he's going to stay," Mourinho said.

Despite being linked with an exit from Real Madrid, with Manchester United tipped to make a £90 million move, Bale insisted he hasn't had any conversation with Zindedine Zidane over leaving and is just looking forward to an injury-free campaign with the European champions.

"I haven't had any of those conversations (over leaving Real Madrid)," Bale said. I am just concentrating on my football and trying to get fitness up after not playing regularly for eight or nine months.

"I'm just concentrating on my football and I'm not listening to anything. I'm not reading anything, although people tell me bits and bobs. I'm enjoying my football and playing as much as I can and winning trophies."

