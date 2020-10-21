In Game of Bihar Poll, Tejashwi Needs Vice-Captain Congress to Win

The war of words is heating up between incumbent Nitish Kumar and challenger Tejashwi Yadav. While opinion polls predict a sweep for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), things are not looking so great for the alliance on the ground due to trust deficit between the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chirag Paswan’s googly and natural anti-incumbency.

Tejashwi is seen closing the leadership gap at least on Google Trends . He is drawing good crowds at his rallies and is raising hyper-local issues like unemployment, which are finding resonance among the youth. Tejashwi has promised 10 lakh jobs if the party comes to power in the state. Nitish hit back saying that they (Lalu’s family) may start their own business in the name of giving jobs.

The Bihar Cricket Match

The elections in Bihar are like a cricket match. Congress is the vice-captain of the Mahagathbandhan/United Progressive Alliance team. It is contesting from 70 seats, around 30 percent of the total constituencies. In the 2015 elections, it contested from 41 seats and won 27 with an impressive strike rate of 66 percent – two-thirds.

The party has bargained hard with Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav, who has granted it 15 seats more in my opinion. The Congress has managed to pocket a lion’s share of seats, which would have otherwise gone to Manjhi (HAM), Kushwaha (RLSP) and Sahani (VIP), had they remained with the Mahagathbandhan.

Some of the seats which the Congress is contesting have not witnessed a Congress MLA for the last three decades.

Tejashwi has granted the grand old party 70 seats to avoid a split of minority votes, which account for 17 percent of the state population. Some RJD candidates are contesting on Congress tickets, the exact number is not quite known.

Tejashwi needs Congress to do very well, a minimum strike rate of 50 percent, if he wants to become the chief minister for the first time dethroning Nitish Kumar. This is a tall task for a party that has lost considerable vote share to mandal and kamandal parties since the early 1990s. In 2015, it performed very well, primarily on account of vote transfer from the JD(U) and RJD.

Party Performance Since the Bifurcation of Bihar:

Note: Year 2000 numbers include Jharkhand as polls were held together.

