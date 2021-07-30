Gambhir urges DDA to rename Yamuna Sports Complex after Bhagat Singh

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has urged the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to rename the Yamuna Sports Complex after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, saying this will be a 'small step' in paying respect to the great revolutionary.

In a letter to the DDA's vice-chairman, the BJP lawmaker also appealed to the urban body to install a huge statue of the revolutionary at the main entrance of the complex.

The sprawling Yamuna Sports Complex in east Delhi is one of the major sporting venues in the national capital.

The appeal from the MP comes ahead of India entering the 75th year of its Independence, which the Centre has planned to commemorate in a big way.

'Whenever India feels proud regarding Independence, it will always bow down in respect to the sacrifices of those great men who sacrificed their lives for freedom,' the letter read.

Born in undivided Punjab, Singh was executed in 1931 by the then British government.

March 23 is observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who were executed for killing British police officer J P Saunders.

'Among these great people, one great revolutionary and martyr Bhagat Singh's name will always be written in golden letters. To pay homage to such a great man and the pride that his saga inspires the coming generations of his struggle in the freedom movement, I am writing this letter to you.

'Its name being changed from Yamuna Sports Complex to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports complex will be a small step in paying respect to such a great man and a revolutionary,' the letter said.

Gambhir also tweeted a photograph of the complex with an image of Bhagat Singh embossed over it.

'Our freedom was earned not just by writing on papers but also by offering blood. On this Independence Day, my salutations to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. Yamuna Sports Complex be named after him. Jai Hind. #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay,' he tweeted ahead of the 74th Independence Day on August 15. PTI KND IJT