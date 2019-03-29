‘India’s Best Keeper-Batsman’: Gambhir, Sehwag Hail Samson’s Ton

Sanju Samson on Friday, 29 March helped Rajasthan Royals reach 198 for 2 in their 20 overs, as the much-hyped Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling line-up took a real beating in their first home game of IPL 2019. He finished unbeaten on 102 off 55 balls as his knock included 10 fours and four sixes.

This was his second IPL hundred as Samson after he scored his maiden IPL ton for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first. Rahane scored 70 off 49 deliveries and added a 119-run stand with Samson for the third wicket. Once he was dismissed, all the focus shifted on the Kerala batsman as he produced an array of beautiful strokes to get to his ton. Samson played all-around the wicket as he made SRH bowlers look pretty ordinary.

Also Read: First Ton of IPL 2019! Samson’s 55-Ball 102 Helps RR Post 198/2

With the Indian team management busy in finalising the team for the 2019 World Cup, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir through his tweet gave them another number four option. The left-hander voted Samson to bat at number four in the tournament while also terming him India’s best wicketkeeper-batsman.

Congratulatory messages for the 24-year-old Samson poured in after he scored his second IPL ton.

. Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsTwitter Hails Rashid Khan’s Heroics After Sunrisers Conquer Royals . Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint.