‘India’s Best Keeper-Batsman’: Gambhir, Sehwag Hail Samson’s Ton

Sanju Samson on Friday, 29 March helped Rajasthan Royals reach 198 for 2 in their 20 overs, as the much-hyped Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling line-up took a real beating in their first home game of IPL 2019. He finished unbeaten on 102 off 55 balls as his knock included 10 fours and four sixes.

This was his second IPL hundred as Samson after he scored his maiden IPL ton for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first. Rahane scored 70 off 49 deliveries and added a 119-run stand with Samson for the third wicket. Once he was dismissed, all the focus shifted on the Kerala batsman as he produced an array of beautiful strokes to get to his ton. Samson played all-around the wicket as he made SRH bowlers look pretty ordinary.

With the Indian team management busy in finalising the team for the 2019 World Cup, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir through his tweet gave them another number four option. The left-hander voted Samson to bat at number four in the tournament while also terming him India’s best wicketkeeper-batsman.

I normally don’t like to talk about individuals in cricket. But seeing his skills I am glad to note that Sanju Samson is currently the best Wicketkeeper batsman in India. For me he should be batting number 4 in the World Cup @BCCI @rajasthanroyals @IPL @StarSportsIndia — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 29, 2019

Congratulatory messages for the 24-year-old Samson poured in after he scored his second IPL ton.

A fine century from Samson and a knock of 70 by the Skipper, propel @rajasthanroyals to a total of 198/2.



Will the @SunRisers chase the total down or will the @rajasthanroyals defend it?



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2019

Sanju ...

One Man....Many Shots ..



Wonderful innings from Samson





— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 29, 2019

Pant & Samson are interesting as young, devastating batsmen. Samson is all balance while Pant cares nothing for balance.#YoungGuns#RRvSRH — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 29, 2019

Sanju Samson....incredible talent. 123 runs in the last ten overs. Bhuvi went for 45 in the last two overs. Unbelievable. #SRHvRR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 29, 2019

Sanju Samson is the first to score 2 centuries in IPL before turning 25 years of age. #SRHvRR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 29, 2019

Almost 1850 kms away from Mohali in Hyderabad, Sanju Samson has smashed the first hundred of #IPL2019 in just 54 balls against SRH!#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #SRHvRR — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 29, 2019

Outstanding century by Sanju Samson: intent, strike rate, quality of strokes, running between wickets — everything! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 29, 2019

Outstanding innings from Sanju Samson. Has been really consistent in the IPL and hopefully his performances are not forgotten and he gets a chance to be in national colours soon #SRHvRR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 29, 2019

