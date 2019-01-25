Gambhir, Chhetri, Bajrang get Padma Shree, Bachendri Pal get Padma Bhushan

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Veteran cricketer Gautam Gambhir, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri and World Championship silver medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia were among the recipients for the Padma Shri awards announced on the eve of the Republic Day on Friday.

Veteran women mountaineer Bachendri Pal recieved the Padma Bhushan, the second highest cilivian award. The 64-year-old mountaineer was the first Indian woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest in 1984.

Others sports person to recieve the Padma Shree are: Harika Dronavalli (Chess), Prashanti Singh (Basketball), Shartha Kamal (Table Tennis), Bombayla Devi Laishram (Archery), Ajay Thakur (Kabaddi).

The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian honour after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

While Gambhir played crucial role in India's 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup victories, Bajrng clinched gold at Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in 2018. The Haryana wrestler also is a World Championship silver and bronze medallist.

The Indian football captain Chhetri is country's most capped player also holds its centre together. Chhetri scored impressive 67 goals from 107 international appearances.

The government conferred Padma awards to 112 people this year -- 4 Padma Vibushan, 14 Padma Bhushan and 94 Padma Shri.

