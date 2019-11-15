Gambhir busy eating 'poha', 'jalebis', not concerned about pollution: Raghav Chadha

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir over his absence in Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development on air pollution in Delhi, National Spokesperson and National Executive Member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Raghav Chadha said, "Today, a very important meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee was called by the Lok Sabha secretariat in which 29 MPs were invited to participate. Some senior bureaucrats in the Government of India, in MCD and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) were also invited in the meeting." "It is extremely shocking to know that out of 29 MPs only 4 MPs participated in the meeting. Around 25 MPs were absconded from the meeting. Every now and then you see Gautam Gambhir releasing video and today he was eating 'poha' and 'jalebis' in Indore while participating in an ongoing cricket match," Chadha added. "He did not think appropriate to attend the meeting on the important issue of air pollution. BJP is not at all serious on the matter and they should be suspended with immediate effect," he further stated.