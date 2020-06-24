Galwan Valley clashes may have been China's pushback against efforts to thwart its ambitions for Indo-Pacific region

A few days before Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, three American aircraft carriers, accompanied by Navy cruisers, destroyers, fighter jets and other aircraft, began patrolling the Indo-Pacific waters.

According to AP, for the first the first time in three years, American carriers were spread across the Pacific. The USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group was operating in the Philippine Sea near Guam. The USS Nimitz strike group was in the Pacific off the US West Coast. The USS Ronald Reagan had left port in Japan and was operating in the Philippine Sea south of there.

As predicted, China portrayed the massive show of naval force by the US as an example of American provocation, and evidence that the US is a source of instability in the Indo-Pacific region.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi an Chinese president Xi Jinping. Reuters

On the surface, there may appear to be no connection between the presence of US warships in the Indo-Pacific and what transpired in the Galwan Valley. But when one considers India's recent foreign policy decisions, the growing ties between the US, India and Australia " three of the four members of the Quad formed to defend the openness of the Indo-Pacific " in the context of China's ambitions for the resource-rich Pacific waters and its growing assertion amid COVID-19, and the reciprocity becomes clear.

What's the Indo-Pacific?

According to The Diplomat, the Indo-Pacific is a mental map that stretches from the eastern shores of Africa to the western coast of the US. However, countries differ on the expanse of this 'imagined' region, depending on their geographic position there.

The Indo-Pacific region has gained importance in the last few years largely because of China's rise as a superpower, India's growing economic and strategic clout and the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean in global trade.

According to Reuters, China has been more active in the resource-rich Pacific in recent years, seeking to extend influence with aid and encouraging countries away from diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which China regards as renegade province with no right of state-to-state ties.

According to AFP, "Between 2011 and 2018, China committed loans to the region worth $6 billion " around 21 percent of regional GDP".

"A majority of that money, $4.1 billion, was earmarked for Papua New Guinea. Only a fraction, less than $1 billion, has so far been disbursed but China is still the single largest creditor in Tonga, Samoa, and Vanuatu," the article said.

Two other island-nations in the Pacific " Solomon Islands and Kiribati " have already switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing.

China's increasing assertiveness in the energy-rich South China Sea, an important constituent of the Indo-Pacific, has raised US and regional concerns.

China claims most of the South China Sea, through which some $3.4 trillion in shipping passes each year. Several countries including Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of the sea.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which had hit the US hard, has further heightened the need for Washington to keep the Indo-Pacific "free and open", especially among reports of China capitalising on the pandemic-led lockdowns.

According to reports, while the US and China's rival Southeast Asian claimants of the disputed waters, Philippines and Malaysia, conducted military drills, China extracted natural resources and even deployed large-scale military assets in South China Sea.

In April, there were reports of a confrontation on the sea between a Chinese government survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 and an oil exploration vessel of Malaysia's state oil company Petronas.

The vessel, Reuters said, was earlier also spotted off Vietnam, where it had last year conducted suspected oil exploration surveys in large expanses of Vietnam's exclusive economic zone. Beijing, however, denied the reports.