Galwan incident was no mere 'security' issue; India's diplomacy needs to kick in with rigour to counter China

Historically, India's diplomacy had maintained the high ground of morality, persuasiveness and professional engagement that allowed it to 'manage' the restive neighbourhood and internal contradictions. Current relationships are not reflective of that ability. The backdrop of the Galwan incident and the accompanying dissonance in the entire neighbourhood is not just a 'security' issue; to posit it as that is sheer convenience and deflection. The gallant soldiers of 16 Bihar were just living up to their regimental motto of Karam hi Dharam (Work is Worship) " in that worship, many paid the ultimate price.

In close combat, soldiers move inch-by-inch, and where additionally bound by de-escalation agreements, still fight with bare hands and rocks in the 21st Century. To expect them to understand what led to this situation is nigh on impossible. Something somewhere has gone terribly amiss, because beyond China and Pakistan " even the Nepalese are not too fond of us either. Similar tentativeness lurks with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Maldives.

After all, it is the same lot of professionals, competencies and strategies among the Indian diplomatic brass " then why suddenly is the engine of diplomacy stuttering? Either that engine's wherewithal has been choked from performing as per its required independence, or the engine driver is made to follow a new uncharted track, or perhaps the highest authority envisioning the tracks itself has decided on a new way of reaching the destination " or as it appears, all three of the above.

When the naturally slow-burning process of diplomacy that is predicated on detailed negotiations, long engagements and delegation of authority to experts, suddenly gets replaced by theatrical, 'gutsy' and blustery optics, it rattles the delicate framework.

As the low hanging fruit was quickly consumed, the country remained mesmerised by the speed, thunder and drama of the new diplomacy that 'asserts its stamp in global capitals' " but does it, really? The entire governmental-cultural-bureaucratic setup is trained to align to the new sensibilities-that-be, and the old fashioned across-the-table grind that typified international diplomacy became redundant. There is no longer an Atal Bihari Vajpayee to define the expansive vision and then give space, or a diligent Jaswant Singh to work tirelessly away from the glare of the cameras " fumbling occasionally, but never repeating mistakes.

This duo planned and carried out the nuclear tests knowing the global condemnation that would follow, and yet managed to return to the high tables of diplomatic morality, that were chiselled in Nehruvian refinement. The present-day dissatisfaction with everything in the 'past' also led to shortchanging of supposedly-insipid processes and formal protocols of the professionals, and was instead replaced by personalised stamps and charm offensives (unlike a Vajpayee, who practiced the same, but understood the finiteness of the same, as he then pursued hardball diplomacy of the professionals).

Perhaps today's leadership has been consumed by and is too committed to its own notions of the 'past' far too seriously, without realising that while the domestic cadres were being galvanised like never before, neighbours were murmuring expressions like 'big brother' all too frequently. The Ministry of External Affairs leadership was relegated to secondary responsibilities like responding to the citizenry's distress tweets or flying back nationals in quasi Entebbe-like operations " both important, though certainly not the foremost function of the ministry or its mandarins.

Perhaps no one could intervene and explain the suffocation felt on the streets of landlocked Nepal, on its perceptions of India's 'interference' or 'blockade' " as the nation was in throes of more substantial ecstasy, for when was the last time that an Indian prime minister could call the President of the United States by his first name (never mind the fact, that Barack Obama did not reciprocate in the same manner " which is Diplomacy 101). The lure and spectre of sudden and 'big announcements' that wounded the nation internally in executive decisions like demonetisation or more recently, the coronavirus announcements, was prevalent in external affairs too, with ministry officials doing post-announcement catch-ups.

