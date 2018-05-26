Galle pitch curator admits to 'altering' pitch: Report

Galle, May 26 (IANS) Shocking the cricketing world, London's 'Daily Telegraph' on Saturday reported of an alteration of the Galle pitch to influence the outcome of the upcoming Test series between hosts Sri Lanka and England.

The incident has also put a big question mark on England's tour to the island nation, beginning October.

A documentary named as 'Cricket's match-fixers', which will be aired on Al Jazeera on Sunday, shows Tharanga Indika, curator of Galle International Stadium, in a sting operation where he admitted to alter the pitch for result-oriented outcomes.

Apart from the curator, a Mumbai-based former professional cricketer Robin Morris and Tharindu Mendis, a professional player from Colombo, were also seen discussing how to change pitch conditions to favour certain bookmakers.

The documentary also showed that the trio were already successful in fixing two Tests, featuring India and Australia against the host nation.

After the report surfaced, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has opened an investigation and will now probe into the matter.

--IANS

kk/tri/hs