Gallagher to help Manchester Arena bombing victims

Manchester, May 27 (IANS) Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has revealed a home-coming solo gig in his native Manchester - with all profits going to help victims of the bomb attack.

He will play at the O2 Ritz Academy in the city on May 30, just days after the attack on the city where 22 were killed at an Ariana Grande gig, reports mirror.co.uk.

The profits from the show will go to help the Manchester Evening News fundraising appeal which has already topped the four million mark.

As well as Manchester, which will be his first ever solo show, Gallagher will also play at Electric Ballroom in Brixton, Dublin's Olympia Theatre and Glasgow Barrowlands.

