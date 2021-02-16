Galgotias University Pledges to Implement the National Education Policy 2020 Fully

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Galgotias University, Greater Noida organising a two days National level Seminar on “National Education Policy 2020: A Gateway to Academic Excellence” on 17th and 18th February 2021 is being organised to implement the NEP 2020 - A vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister to make India AtmaNirbhar Bharat and also to take the oath to implement NEP 2020 and make Galgotias University to be the first campus to implement 100% NEP 2020 in true sense.

With less than 10 years of presence in the country, the Galgotias University has a slogan, “Student First”, The University has 18 schools with 73 UG programs, 49 PG programs and 22 PhD programs. Mr. Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor, Mr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO and Dr. Preeti Bajaj, Vice-Chancellor, Galgotias University has been always proactive for academic Excellence initiatives. The University has been awarded with QS-I GAUGE E-LEAD (E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation). 3 Programmes of Galgotias University have been accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). Published more than 1000 research papers in a year in Journals and conferences, published more than 100 patents, organized various International conferences of high repute.

New National Education Policy was released after 34 years as a roadmap to transform education policy to meet future needs for job seekers and creating competent global manpower. NEP 2020 was strongly advocated by the Hon’ble education Minister Dr. Shri Ramesh ‘Nishank’ Pokhriyal ji. He has consented for inauguration and his special presence for witnessing the oath for NEP 2020 implementation at Galgotias University.

The event would be graced by Stalwarts of the field Dr. D P Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission, New Delhi, Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi, Dr. K. K. Aggarwal, Chairman, National Board of Accreditations, New Delhi, Dr. Anil Kumar Nassa, Member Secretary, National Board of Accreditations, New Delhi, Dr. Devi Singh, Former Director, IIM-Lucknow, Dr. V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT-Delhi, Dr. Milind D. Atrey, Dean R&D, IIT-Bombay, Dr. Ashok Jhunjhunwala (Padma Shri), Professor, IIT-Madras, Dr. Raghunath Shevgaonkar, Former Director, IIT-Delhi, Dr. Manpreet Singh Manna, Former Director, Swayam, Dr. B. B. Ahuja, Director, College of Engineering, Pune, Dr. Vinay Pathak, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director, MENA & South Asia, QS Quacquarelli Symonds and many others.

The experts will be covering the aspects of NEP and Quality in education through diverse topics such as Accreditations in India, NEP 2020: A Way Ahead, Quality Improvement in Research, QS Ranking: A Way to Quality Improvement & Gap Analysis in Higher Education, creating a Research Ecosystem, writing a Research Proposal, Industry Academia Collaboration, IQAC Role in the Continuous Improvement of HEI, MOOCS/NPTEL Way Ahead, Future Engineering: Engineering the Future and many more.

The University is the first-ever university to follow OBE in true sense across all disciplines and all schools since its inception and is ahead of implementing many clauses of NEP2020 like Credit transfer system, Multidisciplinary approach, interdisciplinary approach, CBCS, relative grading and University Core Courses like AI, Data Science, Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship, Disruptive Technologies, Creative arts, liberal arts and Professional Ethics and Human Values are being introduced. In this seminar The University will pledge to implement the National Education Policy 2020 to the fullest.

The event shall also go live online through YouTube: youtu.be/FHSrEThvtZs. Registration link: bit.ly/GUNEP2020.

The program shall be chaired and convened by Dr. Preeti Bajaj, Vice Chancellor Galgotias University, the program is coordinated by Registrar Dr. Nitin Gaur and HR Director Shilpi Chandra and Dean Students welfare Dr. Arvind Jain and Dr. Manoj Shanti.

Image: National Education Policy 2020: A Gateway to Academic Excellence