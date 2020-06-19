Galgotias University is creating engineers ready to face the challenges of Industry 4.0

Today's manufacturing and automation industry segments are constantly leveraging new technologies and processes to become more agile, more responsive to fast-changing global markets and becoming even more innovative in bringing out their products and solutions to the global markets. Combining the skills and expertise of both veteran and new engineers can help companies implement Industry 4.0 technologies more effectively as they seek to be employed by the top corporates in various industries.

As the world of education is moving towards latest technological trends, Galgotias University also shows its commitment to match the university curriculum with latest technology innovations and inventions.

State of the art e-learning and digital infrastructure

The current generation of engineers entering the industry and manufacturing operations have backgrounds and experiences that differ in a number of ways from engineers with thirty, twenty, or even ten years on the job. The engineers fresh out of college have been exposed to interacting with digital information technologies and all aspects and technologies for the new age industry requirements.

The digital learning environment at Galgotias is absolutely state of the Art with latest online tools, software's and learning management systems for not only online teaching but online assessments and examination are being used by Galgotias which are taking their students much ahead of others by embracing technology.

Extensive e-Learning course materials and lectures

Galgotias students have an edge during the COVID crisis as they are exposed to more than 45000+ online lectures, 12000+ E-learning resourses, 3000+ virtual classroom instances, 4000+ online assignments, 1000+ Virtual videos and more than 500+ virtual programming Labs.

They have access to over 4000+ courses available on various MOOC platforms (for credit transfer) and students can enhance their learning skills by taking these online certification courses and programs. These courses make them skilled in areas, which are required by the Industry in today's times. e-Resources such as NPTEL, Swayam, Udemy, Coursera, MIT Courseware links are shared with all students to enhance their learning.

The Mobile Application and Learning management system at Galgotias University is dynamic and design to assist students in every way possible especially in the post covid19 world. The mobile app at Galgotias not only allows students to plan their lectures but also keeps them informed of all seminars, activities and events. The app keeps the students informed and updated on their attendances, results, course handouts provided by faculty and many other enhanced features that are being constantly developed and upgraded.

Located in Greater Noida, it witnesses amongst the highest enrolments among private universities in India and about 18,000 brilliant students across 100+ plus undergraduate and postgraduate programs are experiencing quality education.

Moreover, it serves as a home to more than 1000+ notable faculty members handpicked from top institutions not only in India but globally. Further, it extends help to meritorious students by providing them with scholarship opportunities.

Setting benchmarks " NBA accreditation and top NIRF ranking

Galgotias University recently became one of the youngest university and amongst one of the very few private universities in the country to get accreditation for 3 of its programs by National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The expert committee of NBA had visited the Galgotias University and assessed the programs through a rigorous assessment process, and then finally the NBA approved the accreditation on Feb 4th of 2020.

The National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Ministry of HRD has also ranked Galgotias University. Galgotias University-School of pharmacy has been ranked in the prestigious 76-100 rank band in Pharmacy category and in the 151-200 rank band in the university category.

